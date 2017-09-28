Celestine Donkor gears up for 2017 Adom Praiz Concert

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-28

Celestine Donkor is one of the artists lined up on the bill <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506614124_49_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

After thrilling Ghanaians to seven exciting editions of the Adom Praiz concert, Adom FM is preparing to give music lovers a night of unforgettable music in the eighth edition scheduled for October 6.

The annual concert powered by Adom 106.3FM has over the years seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.

Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, Israel Houghton, Hezekiah Walker and Brooklyn Tabernacle choir are a few of the endless list of international gospel music greats who have graced the Adom Praiz stage.

The annual concert has not been complete without local maestros like No Tribe, Cecilia Marfo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Joe Mettle and, who have over the years also thrilled the hundreds of thousands of patrons who enjoyed every the concert.

This year, things are getting hotter as Adom Praiz is giving Ghana an all-star African concert.

A carefully selected army of gospel giants has been lined up for this year’s edition.

Celestine Donkor is one of the artists lined up on the bill and she tells us what to expect.

Watch the video: