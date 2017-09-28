Blame media for concentrated attention on Black Stars – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

The President of the Ghana Football Association has asked critics of the association to instead direct their fire towards the media.

Kwesi Nyantakyi insists that the media should be blamed for focusing their attention on activities of the Black Stars to the detriment of the other sports.

He says the media instead of giving equal attention to other programmes and activities of the association with regards other levels of footballing in the country, many of the media houses spend too much time reporting on Black Stars issues.

He absorbed the GFA from any blame stating that “that is a criticism I have many times but it is unfounded. It is rather the media that has paid so much attention to the Black Stars, it is rather the soccer fan that has paid so much attention to the Black Stars”

“I have been to Prampram to watch matches the women teams and regrettably you won’t find any media person there. They play at the Accra Sports stadium and the spectatoring is sparsely populated. The Black Stars just goes for training and all the media men are there with their recording devices. The spectators and supporter groups are there singing, chanting, some carrying banners of player and what have you. Then the same group then and says the GFA is paying more attention. You are paying more attention” he asserted

He emphasised that the GFA spends less than 25% of its time on the Blac Stars but doesn’t find it surprising that many people have their attention on the Black Stars

This he said is because “every country has just one Senior National team and that’s what FIFA uses to grade or rank your country as doing well or not so naturally if your attention is there it is understandable, but it is not the GFA that has spent too much time on it”