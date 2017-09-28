Black Stars call-up is an honour – Vincent Atingah

Vincent Atingah is expected to feature for Ghana against the Cranes of Uganda in place of John Boye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506614428_797_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Defender Vincent Atingah can hardly contain his excitement following his debut call-up into the Black Stars.

The 23-year says he is honoured to have been invited for Ghana’s tough World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala next month.

The Hearts of Oak ace was one of the five debutants in the 26-man squad named by head coach Kwesi Appiah.

Atingah’s inclusion is a reward for the inspiring role he played in the Black Stars B WAFU Cup of Nations success.

He scored two goals, including one in the final as Ghana clobbered Nigeria 4-1 to lift the trophy.

“I have always believed at the right time, I will shine so I know this is the opportune time and I will make the most of it”, Atingah said.

“I feel honoured to be called upon to serve Ghana and given the opportunity, I will show my worth and do my best to improve and maintain my current form.”

