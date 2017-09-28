Betway thrills Ghanaian gamers with FIFA 18

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-28

Roy Addo recieving a brand new FIFA 18 and a video game console from Betway <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506621633_743_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Online sports betting company Betway Ghana as part of getting their customers in tune with the current trend of the game organised a programme dubbed the “preview launch of FIFA 18”.

Betway Ghana gave its Ghanaian fans an experiential feel of the FIFA 18 at its concept store in Accra ahead of FIFA 18’s official release date set for Friday, September 29.

The event which came off on Wednesday night at their concept store in Accra saw some of their customers win respective prizes.



Advertisement

Roy Addo walked away with a brand new FIFA 18 and a video game console.



The FIFA 18, which is likely to be one of the biggest-selling games of 2017, will have Real Madrid and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as its cover star.

The event which preceded Wednesday’s round of matches in the UEFA Champions League was created to give Betway customers a unique opportunity to preview the Fifa 18 ahead of the official launch on September 29.

Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, said FIFA games have a huge following in Ghana and the historical launch of the FIFA 18 in Ghana is an indication of the game further gaining grounds among young Ghanaians.

“FIFA games are unquestionably one of the most popular games among young gamers in Ghana, providing exciting leisure for even young corporate people.



“Betway Ghana is, therefore, making this historical launch in recognition of the importance of the FIFA games in the country”, he said.

Ridwan, one of the many teeming fans who had a go with the FIFA 18, said, “the FIFA 18 is the real deal for all football gaming fans, the experience is really cool and the graphics are on point”. “I am really excited and I look forward to getting one for myself soon.”

The FIFA 18 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Gamers who download the trial version of the FIFA 18 will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Bernabeu Stadium to watch a Real Madrid match.

Despite its massive improvement in user experience, FIFA 18 retains all the previous game modes, including the single-player Journey campaign introduced last year, as well as Career Mode and FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).



Some of the fans also took home prizes for participating in a promo as they watched the champions league games.

Betway Ghana, aside offering the best of gaming offering to clients, continues to support sports development in Ghana.

Betway Ghana is currently running the Betway Talent Search to discover unsigned talent in Ghana while offering many aspiring footballers the opportunity to play the best of scouts and coaches for possible professional offers.

The company continues to make a strong and targeted investment in both customer experience and sports.