Beatz Dakay unveils new record label

An Instagram post by Beatz Dakay seems to confirm claims that there is a rift between the music producer and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Vincent Mensah popularly known as Beatz Dakay is an award winning music producer based in Ashiaman.

The Beatgod has been in the music business for about a decade now producing hit songs for the BET Award winning act Stonebwoy.

Music fans can attest to the fact that no song has been released from the producer who created hitz for Stonebwoy such as Baafira, Go Higher, Mightylele, among others.

The Instagram post, captioned ‘Too Easy Music Logo’ featured a simple black and red design.

The music producer is yet to make any comments regarding the rumour that he has created a new record label.

