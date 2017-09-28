Ayews ‘sacrificed’ to try new players – Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-28

Ibrahim Tanko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506632432_370_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

West Ham ace Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew were dropped from Ghana’s squad for next week’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda because other players have to be assessed, Black Stars deputy coach, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed.

Kwesi Appiah announced a 26-man squad for the must-win encounter against the Red Devils in Kampala without the experienced duo. The Ayews have made a combined 121 appearances for the senior national team. Andre has scored 14 goals while Jordan has 12.

Tanko says the technical staff’s desire to give the chance to other players to fight for places in the squad is the key reason behind the decision to leave out the premier league stars.

“The Ayew brothers were left behind for the Uganda match because we want to try other players as we did to Wakaso and others but for Asamoah Gyan, we are still monitoring him,” he told Nhyira FM.

“The final squad of 23 for the trip will be announced on Friday and so let us wait.”

The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.