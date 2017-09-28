Asamoah Gyan leads Black Stars for Uganda, Saudi Arabia matches

Asamoah Gyan goes solo as deputy Andre has been axed from the squad by Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506589228_625_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Striker Asamoah Gyan will lead the Black Stars next month as they face Uganda and Saudi Arabia.

Gyan has recovered from the injury he picked up during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Kayserispor forward was named in the provisional 26-man squad announced on Tuesday for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda next Saturday, 7 October.

Three days later, the team will fly out to Riyadh to play Saudi Arabia in an international friendly

Gyan was in action last Tuesday, 19 September, in a Turkish Cup match and scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Van BB.

