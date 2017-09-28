Appiah Stadium apologized to Akufo Addo under duress – Lawyer

Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe who’s counsel for NDC activist and Serial caller, ‘Appiah Stadium’, says the latter did not apologize to President Akufo Addo out of his own volition.

The ascerbic tongued ex President John Mahama loyalist had described the President Akufo Addo as a ‘monkey’ and a ‘wee'(marijuana) addict, which subsequently led to his arrest by the police.

But in a radio interview, Appiah Stadium prior to his arrest said his unpleasant words about the President was causing his family and himself great distress and asked for pardon as he spoke without thought.

“My utterances could possibly put my wife and children in trouble. I can also feel the bad effects of my comments so I apologize to the President, Akufo Addo and Ghanaians. I was even invited by National Security. Everybody should forgive me.”

But lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Simiso on Kasapa FM Wednesday said the former private security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, was pressured to render an unqualified apology to the President.

“Appiah Stadium didn’t render the apology out of his own will. A lot of things went on behind the scenes. If you listen to the audio in which he apologized, you can hear others in the background telling him what he should say and this happened in the presence of Rev. Owusu Bempah and Hopeson Adorye. So clearly, he did that out of duress.”

Meanwhile, Appiah Stadium was released on Wednesday after the President said he was not interested in taking up the matter.