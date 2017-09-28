Alkebulan’s Awakening held to mark Founders’ Day

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.com

2017-09-28

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506635926_839_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Theatre of Ghana in collaboration with Elwah Movement Dance Theatre, USA and the National Dance Company has organized a dance performance dubbed: “Alkebulan’s Awakening”.

The performance “Alkebulan’s Awakening”, literally meaning “Mother of Humanity,” is a dance collection from various African countries, which showcase Africa’s deep beauty with the negative residual effects of the middle passage.

It also addresses topics of mental liberation, ancestral knowledge and the beautiful African spirit and its global manifestation.

Ms Colette Eloi, Artistic Director, Elwah Movement Dance Theatre, said the event was part of the country’s Founders’ Day commemoration and that the dances included 10 dance techniques and it took the professional dancer, three years to perfect the dance style.

Ms Eloi said the performance presented a concept of unity and the need to rise above the standard to make the future better for the continent.

Some of the performers the Ghana News Agency spoke to said, the techniques involved in the dance were very demanding and they needed to focus to ensure that it was well performed.

The performance was composed by Nii-Tete Yartey, the Artistic Director of the National Dance, Isaac Annoh, Director of the National Symphony Orchestra, Nana Asaase, Master story-teller and



Ms Stephany Yamoah, Deputy Director, National Dance Company and Director of Alkebulan’s Awakening.

The performance was graced by the second lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia.