Akosua Hanson says she loves God by loosing her breasts on social media

Fashion of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-28

Akosua Hanson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506606865_343_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One of Ghana’s outspoken feminist, TV/Radio presenter, and sister of music producer Bulldog is certainly confident in her skin and body.

The poet, Akosua Hanson by a single post on her Instagram page has pulled a lot of views, comments, and backlash amongst others.

Akosua has shown that beyond her being tagged as a loudmouth feminist she is ready to own her body and be proud of it.

The poet cum radio presenter posted a half-nude picture of herself, which also happens to be the cover of her new poem “Loving God”.

The picture which is causing a lot of angst on social media had the YFM presenter in a see-through dress where you don’t need to suffer to perfectly imagine her beautifully carved chest ‘melons’.

Akosua also showed a bit of fleshy hips and captioned the “Got a sexy sexy new spoken word piece on @insta_holaa. Check it out here …”

View post below