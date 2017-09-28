Akosua Hanson says she loves God by loosing her breasts on social media

Fashion of Thursday, 28 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
One of Ghana’s outspoken feminist, TV/Radio presenter, and sister of music producer Bulldog is certainly confident in her skin and body.
The poet, Akosua Hanson by a single post on her Instagram page has pulled a lot of views, comments, and backlash amongst others.
Akosua has shown that beyond her being tagged as a loudmouth feminist she is ready to own her body and be proud of it.
The poet cum radio presenter posted a half-nude picture of herself, which also happens to be the cover of her new poem “Loving God”.
The picture which is causing a lot of angst on social media had the YFM presenter in a see-through dress where you don’t need to suffer to perfectly imagine her beautifully carved chest ‘melons’.
Akosua also showed a bit of fleshy hips and captioned the “Got a sexy sexy new spoken word piece on @insta_holaa. Check it out here …”
View post below