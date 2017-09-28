Agya Koo made tourism ambassador

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, has appointed Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, popularly called Agya Koo, as a tourism ambassador.

Agya Koo is among some other celebrities in the sports and entertainment industry appointed as ambassadors to project Ghana to the rest of the world. The appointment is believed to be non-partisan.

The ambassadors, according to Classfmonline.com checks, will not be paid any allowances.

The ambassadors include, Cindy Thompson, Diana Asamoah, Regie N Bolli, Fuse ODG, Okyeame Kwame, D Black, Van Vicker, Nana Kwame Ampadu and Lucky Mensah.

The others are: Sam Okyere, Fancy Ghadam, Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Praye, Wiyaala, Stephen Appiah, Leo Mensah, Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright, Sena Dagadu, Yvonne Nelson, Daddy Lumba, Sherifa Gunu.

Paa John Dadson, Sarkodie, Asabea Kropa and Abedi Ayew complete the list.