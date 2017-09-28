ACP Addo-Danquah called me stupid – A Plus

Musician and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare (A Plus), has said the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, called him stupid for secretly recording her.

His comments follow claims of the CID boss that A-Plus “mischievously doctored” her voice in a recorded phone conversation between the two in connection with investigations by the police into allegations of graft against Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.

He admitted speaking to ACP Addo-Danquah “several times over and over” during the investigation and admitted that the male voice on the tape is his, but added that he could not be sure if any part of the tape had been doctored.

“It is my voice on the tape. I can’t tell whether my voice was doctored. I was under a lot of pressure during the investigations so a lot of things are blank in my mind,” he told Kwadwo Asare-Barfuor Acheampong (KABA) on the Ekossii Sen programme on Asempa FM on Thursday, September 28 adding that: “You can’t tell me I doctored your voice.”

ACP Appiah-Danquah has said: “After the report was released on Monday, 18th September 2017, A Plus called on me Tuesday, 19th September to disagree with our findings. After that, he sent me a text message and threatened to put my voice in the public domain because the team had insulted him by saying the allegation was baseless.

“I was, and remain fully in agreement with the conclusion reached by the investigative team which is that the allegations of corruption leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff were completely baseless and without merit and also lacked credibility.”

But when asked by KABA if he ever threatened ACP Addo-Danquah that he was going to leak the audiotape after the CID report said it found his allegations as “baseless”, A-Plus said: “She’s a liar. I never threatened to leak any audio conversations I had with her. I will not accept it.”

According to A-Plus, ACP Addo-Danquah rather called him up and described him as a “stupid” man for recording their conversations.

“She called me to tell me that she knew I recorded every conversation we had. I didn’t leak the audiotape. If she says I’ve doctored her voice she should come and arrest me,” A-Plus added.