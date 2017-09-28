Abukari Damba lauds Kwesi Appiah for inclusion of WAFU Cup duo

Abukari Damba, former Black Stars player <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506600033_87_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Black Stars Abukari Damba has commended Kwesi Appiah for handing call ups to WAFU Cup duo Vincent Atinga and Isaac Twum ahead of the Black Stars 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The duo were two of the side’s best performers in the just ended WAFU Cup competition and have been handed call ups in Kwesi Appiah’s 26-man squad for the crucial World Cup qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda next month.

Damba congratulated the 57-year-old trainer for the decision taken on the duo.

“I must also commend him for recognizing the quality that the Wafu tournament produced.

“Vincent Atingah in my estimation was a revelation at the competition and so was Twum.

“Their inclusion is also based on the challenges the team faces as far as the composition of our line players are concerned.

“Based on that these two gentlemen have been added and its a step in the right direction,” he told Citi Sports.

Ghana play the Cranes of Uganda on October 7, in Kampala with a chance to take second place in Group E.

