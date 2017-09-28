2018 World Cup: How BBC reported Ayew brothers’ exclusion from squad to face Uganda

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: bbc.com

2017-09-28

Jordan and Andre Ayew have both been left out of the Ghana squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uganda.

The brothers played for their English Premier League clubs at the weekend but pulled out of the Ghana squad for their last World Cup tie against Congo.

Andre complained of a knee injury while Jordan cited a stomach illness.

The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 26-man squad for the tie on 7 October.

Appiah has named several players for the first time including Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, USA-based Abass Mohammed and Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys.

Locally-based stars Vincent Atinga from Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies ace Isaac Twum are the other debutants.

Germany-based defender Daniel Opare returns to the side for the first time since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after playing well for his German club Augsburg.

Captain Asamoah Gyan is joined by other experienced players like Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Congo earlier this month.

The squad will be reduced to 23 players before the trip to Uganda.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), John Antwi (Misr Al Makkasa, Egypt), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia)