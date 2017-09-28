2018 WCQ: Uganda name squad for Ghana clash

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Uganda coach Moses Basena has released a provisional squad ahead of next month’s world cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Basena on Wednesday released a list of 33 players to begin preparations for the crucial world qualifier against the West African giants.

Uganda’s squad consists of top players like, Denis Onyango, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Isinde and Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito.

Uganda are second in the group with 7 points, 2 points adrift the leaders Egypt.

Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Benjamin Ochan, Isma Watenga, Tom Ikara

Defenders: Denis Iguma, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Awany, Isaac Muleme, Isaac Isinde, Bernard Muwanga, John Adriko, Fred Okot

Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa, Tony Mawejje, Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Tom Masiko, Ivan Ntege, Luwagga Kizito, Karisa Milton, Joseph Ochaya, Shafiq Kagimu, Gadaffi Gardinho, , Ibrahim Kayiwa, Tadeo Lwanga.

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Faruku Miya, Idrisa Lubega, Derrick Nsibambi, Nelson Senkatuka, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Paul Mucureezi