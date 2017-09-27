Woes of SSNIT deepen as it discovers more errors with $72m software

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says it has discovered 10 more errors with its $72 million Operating Business Suite (OBS) in less than 24 hours.

This brings the number of issues with the system to 237, SSNIT IT Manager, Yaw Nimo revealed to Joy News’ Daniel Dadzie.

The IT Manager said the debit and credit component of the software does not work because instead of showing the difference in balance, it rather adds the figures.

Also, records of some organisations have been entered thrice, which means the employees will receive three their benefits.

“So we are using it [OBS] with serious difficulties and our staff has to be diligent and careful otherwise we will overpay,” he said.

There has been huge public disaffection for SSNIT after the $72 million software scandal broke.

The software was procured to automate the operations at the Trust. However, the software has issues which have negatively affected the automation process, SSNIT has said.

SSNIT Director-General, Dr John Kojo Ofori Tenkorang told Joy News there are currently over 200 issues with the software that have been shared with the vendors.

Dr John Kojo Ofori Tenkorang

He likened the current state of the software to a vehicle that travels 30 miles an hour instead of the expected 160 miles an hour.

He was reacting to findings from Joy News’ investigations which revealed the SSNIT software is functioning contrary to initial claims put out by the company.

But the errors have increased, SSNIT IT Manager, Yaw Nimo could not hide his disappointment.

He explained they have invited the software vendors – Perfect Business Systems and Silverlake Consortium, to discuss how to resolve the challenges.