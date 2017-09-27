Winning WAFU Cup Best Player award my best so far – Isaac Twum

Isaac Twum receiving an award for being the overall Best Player in the WAFU tournament <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506529832_476_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s captain for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, Isaac Twum confesses that winning the Player of the Tournament accolade is the best thing to have ever happened in his life.

The 18-year-old midfielder was extremely influential in his side’s lifting of the title after beating Nigeria 4-1 in the final at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

The central midfielder played every single match in the tournament, only missing about an hour of play after being substituted due to injury in the Black Stars group game against Nigeria.

Twum’s drives from the midfield were crucial in the team’s attacking process, but more importantly he provided a solid barrier in front of the back four when he often broke-up opposition’s attacking play.

Speaking after the tournament and the winning of the personal accolade, he was quick to give thanks to his teammates.

“It means a lot to win this tournament,” said Twum.

“It also helps us as players to develop and to make our names in football. This tournament has benefited us all, the players and the nation.

“Winning this individual award is probably the best thing that has happened in my life so far. I am happy and excited for the future.

“I also want to say thank you to my teammates and congratulate them because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have won this award. I couldn’t have done it alone.”

