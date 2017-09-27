WAFU triumph proves GHPL is not dead – Black Stars B Management

Black Stars B won the 2017 WAFU tournament <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506537035_516_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The debate on whether the Ghana Premier League [GHPL] has lost its quality continues to grow after the just ended WAFU Nations Cup.

Many argue that the mass player exodus, inability of Ghanaian teams to make a positive impact in CAF club competitions, low attendance, and patchy pitches cast doubts about the quality of Ghana’s top-flight league.

Nonetheless, Black Stars B Management Committee Chairman, Eddie Doku opines that the 2017 WAFU Cup success is an indication that the GHPL is thriving.

“We have proved to the whole world that Ghana’s football is not dead. They put all the best in West Africa together and Ghana came out the best of the best. If its anything to go by, then we can use this to equate and judge leagues in the sub-region. By that, our league is alive” He remarked on the XYZ Morning Xpress.

