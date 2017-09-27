Vincent Atingah saddened by first career red card at WAFU Nations Cup

Vincent Adae Atingah is expected to feature for Ghana against the Cranes of Uganda <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506528033_676_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

lack Stars B hero Vincent Atingah was heartbroken to have earned his first career red card after his late sending off in the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Atingah picked his first yellow card in the 18th minute when he brought down Anthony Okpotu and then collected a second in the closing stages after for shirt-tagging.

”I felt very bad about the incident because I have never been sent off since I started playing football,” the Hearts of Oak star told Graphic Sports.

”This season, I have featured 29 times both in the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup but I have not received a red card about so I was worried because the WAFU Cup is an international tournament.

”I don’t think it’s a good thing to work so hard in the tournament only to receive a red card at the end. I was devasted because it affected my records.”

