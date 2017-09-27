Top football agents to scout for talents in the 2017 Tertiary Football League

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Established agents and scouts are expected to descend on Ghana with hope of identifying potential talents in the 2017 Tertiary Football League which kick starts on Saturday September 30 in Accra.

The players could earn a chance to make a breakthrough into some of the prominent European leagues if they are spotted.

Several local and foreign clubs will send scouts to monitor talented players with many of them expected to take notes at the match venues in Accra and Kumasi.

The Tertiary Football League is a thrilling initiative which has received the massive backing from football aficionados.

The fashionable business of identifying young talents and given them opportunities to stake a claim in an European club will be big during the 10-week period in the country’s two biggest cities.

The University League is a subject of discussion in the local media with several clubs making enquiries about the roadmap of the league.

Talented players who show industrious play and exhibit unique ability could get the chance to play for any of the European clubs.

The Tertiary Football League is expected to present players with breakthroughs amid believe the quality of the league will be exceptionally high.

Over the years, Ghana has come to the forefront of producing some top, top players with the University League viewed as a massive addition to the growing platforms.

The initiative has been hailed as one of the major platforms for the development of players and coaches alike.

The historic Premier tertiary football league is expected to be saturated with all the ingredients that make the most loved sports in Ghana thick.

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.