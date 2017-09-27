Thomas Partey impresses as Chelsea beats Atletico Madrid

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey started ahead of Gabi and gave a good account of himself but his side lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

The Ghanaian lasted 77 minute with his influence clearly dwindling in the second half due to a yellow card he picked up for a foul on Morata.

His consistency is a measure of how high he is held by hard to please manager Diego Simeoni who has clearly been sold by his hard work and dedication.

Against the run of play David Luis’s moment of madness presented Atletico with a penalty with Griezman stepping up to score the first goal of a game that had tight margins.

But Chelsea, as they have so often done this season, stepped up the gear in the second half and with some artistic display from Hazard set up Morata for the equalizer.

Batsuhayi stepped off the bench to score with virtually the last kick of the game to give the English champions all three points on the day.