The rise and rise of Vodafone’s Yolanda Cuba

Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba, has grabbed yet another award to highlight her leadership impact on the telecoms company since taking over in May last year.

Yolanda was awarded a Global Impact Leadership Award at the just ended International Conference on Gender and Sustainability (ICOGAS) in New York.

This award was to highlight her unrelenting efforts at promoting leadership excellence and sustainability in the telecoms sector.

Earlier this year, she was also recognised as one of the 50 prominent women leaders in Africa who are changing the face of finance, technology and several industries, by The Africa Report.

Commenting after receiving the award, Yolanda said:

“I am delighted to be recognised internationally for the collective work we’re doing in Vodafone Ghana. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown, it is said, but with such a strong leadership team and enterprising employees, I am confident we will continue to execute our strategy to perfection and position Vodafone Ghana as the industry leader.”

The International Conference on Gender and Sustainability (ICOGAS) is organised by the Center for Economic and Leadership Development. Its core mandate is to bring true and enduring empowerment to women at various levels, circumstances, cultures and tribes; whilst re-defining the theory and practice of inclusive leadership and education.