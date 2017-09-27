Sonnie Badu condemns ‘One Corner’ dance

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: abrantepa.com

2017-09-27

Sonnie Badu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506497407_134_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian UK-based gospel musician, Sonnie Badu is alarmed by what he describes as ‘dangerous moves’ exhibited by people as they take part in the ‘One Corner’ dance craze and is therefore calling on authorities to put measures in place to restrict it.

In a video posted on social media, Sonnie Badu expressed worry over the extent some people go to demonstrate to colleagues and prospective viewers how crazy they can be.

“It’s getting dangerous. I saw someone climb an electric pole, I saw someone climb a tipper truck, I saw someone run under a car, and I saw someone dancing while cars were moving. Now this is getting out of hands. Do you want to wait until you hear somebody dead before you say ‘one corner’ killed him?” he queried.

“I’m getting concerned about the rate at which people are taking this to the extreme. I’ve seen people jump over people just to demonstrate what the ‘one corner’ means. I believe there would have been restrictions if it happened in other countries,” he added.

Sonnie Badu however acknowledged the efforts of Patapaa, the performer of the song, and called on stakeholders to assist the youngster to achieve his goals.

“In fact, it’s a good trend. Once in a while, good trends are interesting. We had ‘the ladder’, ‘two thowzing’, ‘kpakpakpa’… This could be an interesting trend that started in Swedru; nobody is taking away the young man’s hard work. It is his time to shine but we have to make sure that if we know it’s his time to shine, then let’s people who know they can help this guy, help him,” he counseled.

The ‘one corner’ dance is a crazy dance accompanied with extra energy that requires one secludes oneself in a corner and perform a s?xually stimulating dance.

www.abrantepa.com has cited some of the videos and can attest to the concerns raised by Sonnie Badu.

Recently, it was reported that a lady believed to be in her twenties lost her life in the Central Region as a result.