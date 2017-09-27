Sly Tetteh showed me how to contest CAF elections – Nyantakyi

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

play videoKwesi Nyantakyi says Sly Tetteh was his mentor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506517225_455_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed that it was the late Sly Tetteh who held his hand and showed him the rudiments of contesting and winning elections at the Confederations of African Football (CAF).



Speaking at the maiden edition of the Sly Tetteh Legacy Lecture held at the Tang Palace Hotel, Nyantakyi who is also the 1st Vice President of CAF said his exploits at CAF would not have been possible without the help and generosity of Sly.

“Personally when I decided to contest for a position on the CAF Executive Committee in 2011, It was Sly who virtually held my hand and too me through the customs and rudiments of contesting elections in CAF. He took me to all the power brokers in CAF, from Mahamadu Diakite in Mali, General Memeh in Togo, and everyone who mattered. We travelled all along to meet them and these trips were financed from his own pocket.”

The well-organized lecture saw the likes of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, Sierra Leon FA head Isha Johansen, and many others taking turns to narrate the impact and contribution Sly Tetteh had on their personal development and Sly’s influence in the development of football in their respective countries.



The event was put together by SportsLife- , an amalgamated group of stakeholders in Ghana sports, to honour the life and works of the former Liberty Professional’s co-owner. It was supported by the Ghana Football Association.



Sly Tetteh is considered a pioneering figure who revolutionize football administration, management, player development and marketing in Ghana and together with his partner Felix Kwabena Ansong changed the perception of how the business of football should be run.

The maiden edition of the lectures was focused exclusively on the life of the man who gave the world Baffour Gyan, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Derek Boateng among many others and his impact on Ghana and African football.