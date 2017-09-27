Six taxis for grabs as Shell rewards customers

A display of the six brand new Hyundai Grand i10 Taxis at the Achimota Bus Terminal in Accra.

Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that markets and distributes Shell-branded products and lubricants has launched a mega promo to reward customers for their loyalty.

The promo dubbed ‘Filling No Yɛ Deep Taxi Bonanza’, has six brand new Hyundai Grand i10 taxis to win, for customers who buy at least GH₵60 worth of fuel at any Shell service station nationwide.

Customers also stand a chance of winning about GH₵75,000 worth souvenirs during the three-month promotion.

There will be six bi-weekly draws which will each see one taxi and about 200 prizes being given away to lucky winners. Other prizes include one year’s worth of free fuel, six months free fuel, one-month free fuel and one month’s worth of shopping vouchers.

This promotion brings to 13, the total number of cars given away by Vivo Energy Ghana since 2015.

Explaining the mechanics of the promotion during the launch, the Marketing Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Jerry Boachie-Danquah, emphasised the need for customers to buy the required amount in order to get a scratch card to qualify for the bi-weekly draw.

“This is a very simple process. Customers who buy a minimum of GH₵60 worth of fuel can pick a scratch card to enter the draw and stand a chance of winning. They need to dial *714*8*, followed by the secret number on the scratch card, # and then SEND to enter.”

Mrs Mercy Amoah delivering a speech on behalf of the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana to officially launch the promotion.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner reiterated Shell’s commitment to giving premium customer service whilst touting Shell FuelSave Super and Diesel, which has been uniquely designed to last longer at no extra cost.

“I urge you all to switch to Shell FuelSave now and you will feel the savings in your pocket. That is why everyone is saying ‘Shell FuelSave, filling no yɛ deep’. Our prices are competitive and you get the right quantity for what you pay for at our Shell service stations nationwide. We also have a quality van that goes round our stations to check the quality of our Shell products,” he said.

Mr. Faulkner encouraged all customers to take advantage of the promotion and fully participate to win any of the exciting prizes.

The Field Sales Supervisor of Hyundai Motors & Investments GH Ltd, Abdul Razak Mohammed, was also enthused about the partnership with Vivo Energy Ghana. He said that the Hyundai Grand i10 is designed to consume less fuel and therefore urged drivers to take advantage of the promotion to own one of the taxis.

The ‘Shell Filling No Yɛ Deep Taxi Bonanza’ is being run in partnership with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) on the Caritas platform and Hyundai Motors & Investments GH Ltd.