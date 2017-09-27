Sherry Ayitey, Bagbin fingered in ambulance deal

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-27

play videoCaptain Smart wants the perpetrators invited for questioning <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506538979_370_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Health Ministers in the erstwhile Mahama administration have been implicated in the controversial ambulance saga.

Alban Bagbin according to reports did not do due diligence when signed the contract for the supply of 200 ambulances for which the first 30 delivered were found to be defective.

Madam Sherry Ayitey on the other hand is said to have prevented staff from the Health Ministry to inspect the ambulances in Dubai.

The Health Ministry in 2012 awarded a 2.4 million-Euro contract to a company owned by the special aide to former National Security Advisor, Joseph Nunoo Mensah.

Out of the 200 ambulances expected to be procured through Big Sea Trading LLC, the first 30 of the vehicles supplied were found to be unfit for purpose.

Current Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu said he will forward the appropriate documents to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to probe the matter.

Sections of Ghanaians have called on the government to prosecute persons who played a role in the awarding of the contract.

On Fabewoso on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Captain Smart who is the National Ambulance Ambassador wants the perpetrators invited for questioning.