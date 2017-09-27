Shatta Wale dahses Maserati to lucky winner

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The “Taking Over” hit maker today took to his Facebook wall to ‘announce’ the winner of the very expensive luxury car.

The musician posted a picture of one man believed to be called Solash but known by the Facebook name, Solomon Walsh and captioned it, “solash I wan show ghana how ade love you cuz thru you I got that “KEY” in Worcester.



Can you come and tek this Maserati, you can even put your name on it for shegeee reasons.I need you now in my house now..I will go live for the world to see how I can surprise people always”.

It would be recalled that sometime in the course of the week, the “Ayoo” singer indicated that he had purchased a new luxury white Maserati and intended to give it out as a present to one lucky person.

It appears that Solash would be the one walking away with the expensive ride judging by the post made by the dance hall artiste.

Shatta Wale was in the news in the course of the week after it was alleged that he had been ‘caught’ in bed with Efia Odo, an actress believed to be based in the United States of America.

The dance hall artiste however came out to rubbish claims that he was involved with the actress.

He used the opportunity to advice bloggers on their reportage and threw caution to the wind indicating that such things should not be written about him.

In the same vein, the “Dance Hall Commando” song creator revealed that he loved being the focus of media discussions since it made him feel very relevant.