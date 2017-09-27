PRO of Ayew brothers takes a swipe at Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-27

Publicist for Andre and Jordan Ayew, Fiifi Tackie has taken a subtle swipe at coach Kwesi Appiah’s decision to exclude his representatives from the Black Stars squad to face Uganda in the penultimate match of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Kampala.

Many have suggested that the decision by the coach to axe the duo was based on their withdrawal from the Black Stars squad in the Congo game, where they were reported to have suffered injury and stomach disorder, which was deemed as feigned by many Ghanaian football fraternity.

“Ghana have so many players and the coach has decided to exclude the boys [ Andre and Jordan] from the squad. It’s okay by us, we only wish the team well. The boys have done their part for the team and will continue to do anytime they’re called upon. Andre once bought travelling tickets to some of his teammates, so I think the boys have contributed so much to the team,” Tackie declared on Happy FM.

Tackie was quizzed whether coach Kwesi Appiah expatiated his reason for excluding the duo from the squad.

“I don’t know of any reason. The coach will be best person to answer that question but we’re not bothered at all. The most important thing is the boys have not been dropped from their club sides. They will play against each other on Saturday, that’s what we’re thinking about about,” Tackie stated.