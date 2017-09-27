President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still a ‘wee’ smoker! – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-26

play videoJohnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary NDC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506472932_29_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot deny the fact that he smokes ‘wee’.

According to him, until the president publicly denies a publication by Wikileaks that he is on drugs, he (Asiedu Nketia) will also tag him as a ‘wee smoker’.

General Mosquito’, as he is affectionately called in politics, stated on ADOM FM that he sides with NDC popular serial caller Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium, who allegedly claimed the president is a ‘drug addict’

Appiah Stadium, whose audio surfaced online raining insults on the president, has however apologized for his behavior – but the NDC Chief Scribe said on ADOM FM that “What Appiah Stadium said is the truth”.

Adding that, “the issue of drug use is now an albatross tightly fixed around the neck of the President. Akufo-Addo has not cleared himself after Wikileaks said he smokes wee so I believe (what Wikileaks published).”

I believe Nana Addo smokes ‘wee’ – Asiedu Nketia