Parts of Kumasi submerged after heavy downpour

Some parts of the Kumasi Metropolis were flooded on Sunday following a heavy downpour that began on Saturday evening, Today can report.The rains which fell throughout the night into Sunday morning did not only prevent people from going to church, but also stopped them from attending to their normal social activities.Even more dangerously, houses in the areas where the flood occurred had their properties worth thousands destroyed.

At Tanoso, a wooden bridge which links Topre to Dominase was over flooded, leaving commuters and residents of the area stranded.Also at Santasi Apire, houses were flooded and several household items including vehicles were carried away by the strong flowing water.

A resident of the area who made a distress call to the Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office told Today that, they did not know how more destructive the flood could be as it kept rising towards waist level.

“Even as at Sunday afternoon, the depth of the stagnant water in the area was around knee level, and appeared more dangerous to wade through”, a resident who had her area flooded said.

The story was not different at Kronom when Today visited the area on Sunday.For instance, the road leading to a suburb known as ‘Otumfuo, Today observed ‘was also over flooded, preventing free movement of both humans and vehicles.

About eight houses in the area were the most affected as they lost several household items worth thousands of Ghana cedis. The road which leads to the Adonko Bitters factory became a no -go area for the whole of Sunday until late evening when the water subsided .Meanwhile Ashanti regional Director of NADMO Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire yesterday visited some of the affected areas.