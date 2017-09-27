P-Square brothers almost exchange blows at lawyer’s office after bitter split

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-27

After a long back and forth, Nigeria’s music group, P-Square has finally broken up and it was not gentle one at all. According to a video released in the Nigerian media, the breakup which was finalized in the offices of their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, almost ended in a fight over some disagreements.

In the video their elder brother, Jude Okoye, who doubles as their manager, is seen threatening to beat up Peter while Paul looked on, telling Peter, “shame on you”.

The bitter breakup brings an end to one of Nigeria and Africa’s best performing groups in recent times. Formed in 1999 by the twin brothers, Peter, and Paul Okoye, and managed by Jude, the group has consistently released hit tracks and albums.

The group became one of the few acts coming from Africa to have signed for an international label when they signed for Akon’s Konvict Muzik in December 2011.