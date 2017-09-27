‘One corner dance’ is in the Bible – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The head pastor of Alabasta International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has revealed that the song and dance “one corner” composed by Patapaa is in the Holy Bible.

Speaking to his congregants last week, the well known prophet of God described modern-day Christians as hypocrites.

He said “Some modern day Christians especially Choristers wiggle their waist to dance happily to the one corner song in their homes and other places and later come to church to sing to God”

In a 1 minute 2 seconds audio exclusive to ghanacrusader.com, the stout man of God further explained that “one corner is in the holy scriptures and asked Christians to check and read Amos chapter 5 which describe such persons as fools”.