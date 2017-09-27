Ngleshie Amanfrom disowns Shatta Wale’s father as Chief

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-27

Shatta Wale and father, Charles Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506482823_810_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Traditional Council of Ga South, in the Greater Accra region has disclosed that the father of controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is not fit to carry himself as a Chief in the area.

According to the Chiefs and leaders of Ngleshie Amanfrom, Mr Nyormor Bei aka Akrama Mensah is a mere executioner at Amanfrom palace and therefore cannot be recognized as a Chief.

Speaking at a well-attended press conference in Accra yesterday, Nii Armah Okine the Head of the Royal Akramanaa Family of Ngleshie Amanfrom called on the general public to disregard Shatta Wale’s father, Charles Mensah as a chief. Nii Armah Okine insisted that he is the only person permitted to enstool and distool Chiefs per their customary law and tradition.

“Akramah Mensah hasn’t been enstooled. He is a member of the family alright but his position at the palace is an executioner and he isn’t the right person to be enstooled as chief”, the traditional leader clarified.

He however disclosed that the only person who has the right to carry himself as the Chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom is his brother, one Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV and nobody else.

Nii Okine added that Kwashie Gborlor is the only recognized Chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom who has sworn allegiance to the Paramount Chief of the Traditional Council, Obrempong Nii Kojo Ababio. He added that, “So if one Nii Nyormor Bei II, Shatta Wale’s father is claiming he is rather the chief, then he might have gotten the position from Nsawam Prison”.

Nii Okine emphasized that Shatta Wale’s father was once jailed for impersonating the late P. V Obeng and therefore per the traditions of the Ga State, he is not fit to be enstooled as a Chief. The Head of the Royal Akramanaa Family therefore warned Mr. Nyormor Bei to desist from holding himself as the chief of Amanfrom.