Michael Essien causes stir at Indonesian traditional market

Persib Bandung star Michael Essien has caused quite a stir among the club’s fans after going shopping at a traditional market in Indonesia.

The 34-year-old marquee signing has been caught on camera while shopping at a traditional market.

The former Chelsea midfielder was not embarrassed to bring along a shopping bag usually worn by women when shopping at traditional markets to carry groceries.

It is easy for the Ghanaian midfielder Essien to buy branded expensive goods.

However, Essien remains one of the humblest footballers and does not hesitate to mingle with ordinary citizens.

Some of Persib Bandung loyal fans took pictures with the former AC Milan and Real Madrid enforcer, which has gone viral on social media.

Essien was carrying a large shopping bag of groceries.

