Metro Mass MD’s $108,000 vehicle sparks violent protest at offices

There is chaos at some offices of the Metro Mass Transit Limited across the country as workers protest what they described as the poor working conditions at the Company.

The workers said the Company has sanctioned the purchase of $108,000 luxurious vehicle for the Managing Director at a time when over 100 buses required urgent maintenance.

Clad in red with others wielding placards with various writings, the workers said they want government to stop the purchase of the vehicle with immediate effect.

The protests have brought all other activities at the company to a halt.

Workers Union Chairman, Emmanuel Awatey told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba Wednesday, management has not shown much concern about the company.

He said their workshops are loaded with broken down vehicles that have not been repaired because of the lack of spare parts.

“Every time they say they don’t have money but they are going to buying the vehicle for the MD and were able to pay a consultant who is a pharmacist ¢9, 000,” he said.

Mr Awatey also raised issues with the working condition of his members, which he said has reduced the quality of their lives.

“We haven’t receive our salary and allowance which is ¢10 per a trip for more than three months now,” he lamented.

Mr Awatey told the reporter, the Company owes Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the sum of ¢10,000 of fuel supply and no attempt has been made to defray it.

Joy News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Ohemeng Tawiah reported the situation is not different in Kumasi.

Scores of commuters, hoping to come to Accra, have been left stranded because the drivers have abandoned their vehicles.

“Commercial vehicles have taken over the Metro Mass Transit Depot in Kumasi as workers of the later embark on a sit down strike in protest over better conditions of service,” the reporter said.

An attempt to get a word from MMT’s Managing Director, Bennett Aboagye was unsuccessful when he drove into the company’s premises at 10am.

Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba reported meeting Mr Aboagye and the company’s Legal Head at the Accra Office and they looked surprised at the turn of events.