Meet John Antwi, another ruthless Black Stars striker

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

2017-09-27

The former Dreams FC attacker, John Antwi

It is rare to see a striker from sub-Saharan Africa making waves in any of the North African leagues be it Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Egypt but the last five years has seen Ghana striker John Antwi tormenting defenders and goalkeepers across the length and breadth of Egypt.

The nimble footed attacker has banged in 55 goals in a combined 100 appearances for Ismaily, Al Ahly and El Makasa. The former Dreams FC attacker has made legends such as Essam El Hadary and several others weep in broad day light after he put several balls into their net.

In Antwi, Ghana boast of a lethal weapon who is very clinical and also has a high work rate. Standing at six feet, the 25-year-old is a threat in the air and his pace and movement is also fantastic which makes him difficult to handle by opposing defenders.

Antwi left the shores of Ghana in the summer of 2012 and signed for Ismaily in the Egyptian Premier League. In his first season, he netted seven times in fourteen appearances as they booked a place in the confederations cup and he has never looked back.

He won the goalking in the Egyptian League during the 2013/2014 season with 12 goals including sensational strikes against the likes of Al Ahly and Zamalek. During the end of season awards, former Al Ahly defender and Egyptian legend Wael Gomaa described Antwi as the best striker he has ever faced.

After his exploits in Egypt during the 2013/2014 season, Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Shabab signed him from Ismaily for a club record of $2.2 million but his stay in Saudi was short lived as the greatest club in Africa, Al Ahly brought him back to Egypt after just one season.

Antwi became the darling boy of manager Martin Jol scoring some decisive goals for Al Ahly in the league, Champions League, as well as high profile friendly games. The forward stole the show at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome making now Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to chase shadows in a 2-2 draw with AS Roma in which he scored.

With Asamoah Gyan getting to the twilight of his career, Ghana need a proven striker with a high goal scoring ratio to step in the shoes and John Antwi seems to be the right person for the job as his average of over a goal in every two games is very impressive.

Looking at the current strikers called by coach Kwesi Appiah, Antwi is the only all-round forward in the list as he can attack from the wings, play as the main striker and also as a supporting striker.

The fearsome striker is well known on the African continent because of his exploits in Egypt and he could be coach Kwesi Appiah’s secret weapon to put the balls into the net of Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.