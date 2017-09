play videoLuck eluded him when he was caught on the church’s camera



An unidentified man has been caught on camera stealing church offering.

The well dressed gentleman under the guise of dropping his money in the offering bowl during praises scooped the money and quickly put it in his pocket.

But luck eluded him when he was caught by the church’s camera.

The man committed the shameful act at a church in Accra over the weekend.

