Majeed Waris returns to training with Lorient

Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris has put his transfer disappointments behind him and returned to group training with his teammates this week.

The talented striker saw his desired move to Burnley evaporate as Lorient turned down a late bid of 9 million pounds for him.

Lorient’s hard stance and reluctance to release him turned the players head as he lost the verve and desire to wear the club colors again.

But after clear the air talks with new manager Mickaël Landreau, the 25-year-old joined his teammates on Monday morning for the first time this season.

He will now have to prove his fitness if he wants to play his first game this season on Monday night against Le Havre.