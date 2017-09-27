Kotoko bus driver finally discharged after three surgeries

Nana Berchie was on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for 70 days <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506531625_804_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The man behind the wheels when Asante Kotoko team bus was involved in a fatal accident two months ago has been discharged.

Nana Berchie was on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for 70 days and underwent three successful surgeries.

He left the hospital in clutches and was welcomed by head coach Steve Pollack, Team Manager Godwin Ablordey, the club Medical Director, Dr. Leat and Communication manager Obed Acheampong.

On 12 July, the Kotoko team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw road on their return to Kumasi after a league match in Accra against Inter Milan.

The horrific crash led to the death of the club’s deputy kit manager Thomas Asare.

