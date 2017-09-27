KNUST armwrestling competition receives boost

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation’s (GAF) Campus competition at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) received a boost following a partnership agreement with Vodafone Cash and Rush Energy Drink.

The event scheduled for Friday, September 29, at the University, is expected to draw participation from students of the Unity, University, Queens, Republic, Africa and Independence halls to battle for supremacy and bragging rights, in both male and female categories.

In a bid to make the sport popular in the country, Vodafone Cash and Twellium Industrial Company limited, producers of Rush Energy drink, have signed up to support the upcoming KNUST campus rumble.

The Campus Rumble event was introduced by the GAF to engage students of tertiary institutions in the discipline. The KNUST event falls within the School’s Sports Week Celebration and in collaboration with the Sports Directorate.

The winners in both categories will receive attractive prizes from sponsors.

Ahead of the competition, the Federation will organize a basic and introductory course in Armwrestling for would-be coaches in the Ashanti Region.

Armwrestling is a traditional and easy to play fastest growing sport in Ghana. It is played by two on a flat surface with both players gripping each other’s arm with the aim of pinning the other’s back arm to the table.