KKD angry over ‘One Corner’ dance; calls it ‘foolishness’

A renowned Ghanaian broadcaster and showbiz personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah widely known as KKD has expressed disappointment over how many Ghanaians have jumped onto the trending ‘One Corner’ dance.

According to him, it is even more appalling and disgusting to see some respected Ghanaian entertainers and celebrities to have joined in the fray.

To him, the so-called hit ‘One Corner song by new artiste, Patapaa is nothing but a total piece of ‘foolishness’ that must not be endorsed by well-meaning Ghanaians. Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, the entertainment icon emphasized that it is even troubling to see the name of Ghana being branded around something like ‘One Corner’ dance. “It is bad when the name of Ghana is dragged into something like this.

A lot of educative things have come up in Ghana; a lot of brilliant personalities have visited us here. So let us also project those positive things too about our country”, he said.

KKD who was clearly not happy about social media craze for the song indicated it simply beats his imagination how more respected Ghanaians have joined the fray without asking themselves salient questions. He added “For me I think it is foolishness, certain things happen and nobody is able to speak frankly about it”, the broadcaster fumed.

The ‘One Corner’ song, which was recently released by young artiste, Patapaa appears to have taken social media by storm. Though very little meanings can be made out of the lyrics of the song but seems to be making waves with massive airplay.

Meanwhile, a popular Rev. Minister has warned that the artiste consulted some evil demonic spirits before releasing the song. Rev. Mrs Jennifer Selly, the Head Pastor of WordAflame Family Chapel, has cautioned Christians not involve in the ‘One Corner’ dance.