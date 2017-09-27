‘I’m not interested in Appiah Stadium’s case’ – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has informed the police he is “not interested” in the case of an NDC activist who averred he is a “drug addict.”

Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, was given a police enquiry bail Tuesday evening, having been picked up from his Kumasi base to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Accra.

He has also apologised to the president over his outburst.

In a press statement, the Information Minister Mustapha Hamid said Mr. Appiah was blinded by propaganda.

Below is the full statement:

ARREST OF FRANK KWAKU APPIAH

The President’s attention has been drawn to the arrest of one Mr. Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly called Appiah Stadium for spreading lies about him (the President).

H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo wishes to state that he is not interested in pursuing the matter since same was ruled upon by the National Media Commission (NMC) on February 6, 2015. This followed series of publications in pro NDC news papers making similar claims.

Lawyers for then Candidate Akufo-Addo took these nears papers namely The Al-Hajj, Enquirer. Informer, Ghanaian Lens and the Daily Post to the NMC to afford them the opportunity to substantiate their claims. They failed to do so, following which the NMC asked them to retract and apologise. The President is therefore, convinced that right thinking Ghanaians recognise that Appiah Stadium is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited.

The President has informed the Police administration that he is not interested in the matter and has asked them to be accordingly advised.

MUSTAPHA ABDUL-HA MID MINISTER