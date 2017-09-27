I won’t waste time watching Ghanaian movies – Mikki Osei Berko

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Broadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei Berko

Broadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known in showbiz circles as Master Richard says he won’t spare his time watching most Ghanaian movies because the local production leaves much to be desired.

He said the quality of movies produced these days are not good enough and below standard, adding many film makers even have difficulty differentiating between a video and a film.

“I can’t watch most of Ghanaian movies, Oh it’s true, I must be honest, I can’t watch most of them because the quality doesn’t teach anything… I don’t really know if we’re doing videos or films but I see most of the producers doing videos and not film,” he told Akwasi Nsiah on Kasapa Entertainment.



Mikki Osei Berko said a ‘film’ must have an artistic or educational nature, which are not expected to have broad and commercial appeal whilst ‘video’ usually means a film recorded on a video cassette or compact disc.

Explaining further for his distaste for locally produced movies, the popular actor in Taxi Driver and Dada Boat TV series claimed many film makers also depend solely on talents which is misleading when employing an actor to work with.

“In every work, you need skill. Skill is when you put talent and training together… The skill is employable but not talent but in the Ghanaian movie industry, we depend on the talent than skill,” Mikki Osei Berko said on Kasapa Entertainment.

Mikki Osei Berko is the executive director of Mediagold Productions. He worked extensively with Radio Gold until he left in July 2003 to join Happy FM.

He later presented with Kessben FM and Adom FM. He is the brain behind Kente Radio, a Pan-African online radio station.