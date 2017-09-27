I was expelled from University of Ghana for poor academic performance – Kontihene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Hiplife artiste, Kontihene has revealed that his student status at the University of Ghana years ago was revoked due to his inability to meet academic targets.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Tuesday, Kontihene said he performed abysmally and since the university’s statutes frowns on that, he was axed from the institution.

He was however able to sit up and eventually earned a degree at another university.

“I have a degree in Business Administration. Humpton University; I was dispelled from Legon some time back. I travelled for a show. When I returned I had failed miserable,” he said.

Despite the efforts in achieving academic excellence, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, as known in real life ascribes that it is material, stressing that he enjoys doing music.

Admitting that he comes from a family with a rich background, Kontihene said he considers that material as well.

“Having money doesn’t make you rich. Having a sound mind and a peaceful mind makes you a rich guy. My blessing is having a peace of mind. That’s what life has given me,” he noted.

Kontihene made his debut on the Ghanaian music scene with ‘Nyankonton’ in 2000 which swept all the top awards at the Ghana Music Awards that year.

The album had songs like Aketesia, Asesa, Adjoa, M’adamfo pa, Seniwa and Effeh. The album has been Kontihene’s best, www.abrantepa.com can state!

He recently released ‘Sakoaba’ and ‘Di’ which appear to be doing well.