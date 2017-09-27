I want to make my mark at Inter – Obeng Regan

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Inter Zapresic midfielder Obeng Regan has emphasized that he wants to work hard at the Zagreb-based club and move on from there.

Regan who is on loan from Serbian Superliga side FK Cukaricki revealed that his motive is to help the club in the Croatian Premier division and move on to a bigger avenue.

“First of all, I’m happy to have come to Zapresic, I know this is a club that allows players to progress, I want to work hard to bring benefits to the club and myself.” Regan stated during his first official Press Conference

“I can play both defensive and offensive midfield role though I prefer this first. I am a good passer of the ball and I can pop up score goals and also assist”

“I expect to go in full swift. I think that two weeks will be enough to get to the desired level. I appreciate Luka Modric of Real Madrid very much and I read he played for this club, I also want to make my mark just like him”

Regan has previously played for Feyenoord Academy (WAFA), Asante Kotoko, Napredak and FK Cukaricki