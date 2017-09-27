I can’t boast of even GHS1000 from my ‘One Corner’ song – Patapaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

Patapaa

Swedru based artiste behind the popular ‘One Corner’ song, Patapaa Amisty has disclosed that despite his song still enjoying massive air play and loved by section of the public, he cannot boast of even GH¢1000 in his pocket.

Patapaa told Gideon Okyere Anim (Gatuso), host of ‘Aben Wo Ha’ on Kasapa 102.5Fm, that the ‘One Corner’ song has changed his status but that hasn’t reflected in his account.

“Oh boss what I can say is that, I’m really content with how far my song has travelled but I can sincerely say that I can’t boast of GH¢1000 in my pocket from this hardwork.”

He recounted living a life of a pauper yet he never gave up on his dreams to be a musician.

‘One Corner’ song by Patapaa is undoubtedly the biggest song currently in clubs and on the streets.

The song which is accompanied with a dance, requires that one secludes his/herself in a corner and perform a sexually suggestive dance.