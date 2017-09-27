How social media users reacted to Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite’s divorce

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

In a rather not so good news, Ghanaian actor and presenter Chris Attoh has officially confirmed his split from his wife of two years, Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite.

However, the truth has finally come out of the horses on mouth after Chris spilled the beans in an interview with Bella Naija.

Quizzed about how he and Dami juggle their marriage, son and work, he responded with the shcoking news.

He said: “I believe throughout our marriage, It has probably been one of the most challenging things we have ever done, however, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.

However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son.

Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work”.

And the heartwrenching news has taken their fans, friends, colleagues in the industry and the whole of Africa by surprise.

Several of them have shared their candid thoughts on the issue via social media and here’s what they had to say.

1. Marriage is really not child’s play

So Chris Attoh and Damilola are divorced?? Wowww!!! Marriage is a different thing altogether. — Winnie (@WitWinnie) September 25, 2017

2. We are retweeting this tweet

Damilola and Chris Attoh are divorced!????… and y’all are talking about square. What is a Psquare??? — Laurie (@Lorelle92) September 25, 2017

3. Sweetheart, sadly it’s true

I really hope this news about Chris Attoh & Damilola Adegbite is FALSE ???? — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) September 25, 2017

5. Co-ask

So very sad to learn of the divorce of my fav actor, chris attoh from damilola adegbite. The rumours turned out positive. Wha went wrong????? — olúwadémiládéògoayò (@Harieson) September 25, 2017

6. Sadly so

So Chris Attoh and Dami are actually and truly divorced? Aha???????????? — £«¤$¥ (@ComfortAbua) September 25, 2017

7. Please don’t die of heart attack even those concerned are fine

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite have finally ended their marriage.

.

My chest!!!???????????? — Naija Poetry (@NaijaPoetry) September 25, 2017

The couple got married on the 14th of February 2015 after the birth of their son Brian Attoh a year earlier. They have also starred alongside in movies and series such as Six Hours to Christmas and Tinsel.

Damilola Adegbite has not issued any statement over the issue and it is also unclear if Damilola has officially relocated from Ghana after the divorce.