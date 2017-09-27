Hot Audio: Appiah Stadium now a hero – Allotey Jacobs

Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs says popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, known as Appiah Stadium is now a hero following his unlawful arrest by the police.

According to him, the police acted unprofessionally by effecting an arrest without any charge.

“Police in this country like creating unnecessary tension. How can you arrest a serial caller based on social media rumours and handcuffed him. I find it offensive for them to handcuff him and fly him or whether they came by road to Accra…it is abuse of his rights.

“Even when Atta Mills was President of Ghana, someone called him a chimpanzee but he quickly asked that, that person be released when he was arrested and the current police we have now will quickly arrest a serial caller based on rumour.

“They only ended up making him a hero. Appiah Stadium is now a hero” he stated.

The NDC serial caller and staunch supporter of former President John Mahama was arrested and transferred to Accra but later released on bail at the CID Headquarters in Accra.

He was picked up by a combined team of armed police and personnel form the National Security over the comments he purportedly made last week on radio.

Though he has apologized for the unsubstantiated allegations against the number one citizen of the land, security operatives have refused to yield to his pleas.

But Mr Allotey Jacobs reacting to the development on Adom TV’s Morning Show ‘Badwam’ Wednesday, indicated that since Appiah Stadium rendered an unqualified apology to the President, there was no need for the state security to arrest him on allegations made.

“I do not think going to arrest the man in handcuffs is the right thing to do”, he opined while condemning the conduct of the Appiah Stadium.

Listen to Allotey

