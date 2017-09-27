Hearts ready to sell WAFU stars – Frank Nelson

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Frank Nelson says his club would listen to offers for some of their star performers in the just ended WAFU tournament but was quick to add that selling to local clubs or direct rivals would not happen.



The Phobians had five players in the Black Stars B team and most of them, if not all, have been outstanding, leading to fears that Hearts will lose those players to other teams in the coming months.

Frank Nelson says Hearts are not oblivious of the fact that other clubs retain an interest in their star players.

He says as a cub, they will not stand in the way of any player who gets a better opportunity to develop himself elsewhere but the transfers will be limited to clubs outside the shores of Ghana.

“The truth is that yes ideally we need our best players here, we need them for entertainment, and we need them to do businesses but if bigger businesses are out there that will equally give them a better platform we have to let them go. But let me make it emphatically clear that even though business is business, we cannot give our rivals the arsenals to execute you. So for Hearts of Oak, if anyone wants our player and is our rival, they should forget about.”

Hearts are bracing themselves for the potential sale of the likes of Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobbinah and Vincent Atinga who have shone brightest at the WAFU tournament.

Scouts have already sounded out their interest in these players and with the Ghana league set to end before the end of the year, the Phobians know there is not much they can do to prevent the exodus that it about to hit them.



Hearts of Oak are lying 3rd on the Ghana Premier League log, 4 points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars with four games to end the season.