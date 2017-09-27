Ghana is ready to host CHAN – Isaac Asiamah

Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506474038_555_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports in Ghana, Isaac Asiamah says the country is well-equipped to host the CHAN 2018 after Kenya were stripped off the rights.

Ghana are said to have made a bid to replace Kenya as the host and the honorable minister believes Ghana has what it takes to host the rest of Africa.

“As a country we are ready to host any CAF organized tournament. We did well in hosting the WAFU tournament without any bad report. The Fox sports people were happy with the whole organization including the infrastructures we used.” Asiamah stated on Sunday.

“Almost Cape Coast alone has been able to host the WAFU. We have Tamale sports stadium, Kumasi sports stadium and the renovation of Accra sports stadium will start this year so Ghana stands at any point in time to host any CAF tournaments,”

Ghana will also host the 2018 Women AFCON in November next year.

